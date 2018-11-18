Stalker gave teen girl his cell number, cops say. Then he got a call he didn’t want

A 54-year-old Florida Keys man had his eye on a teenage girl.
Cops say he stalked the 16-year-old at a Marathon park soccer game. He even gave the teen his phone number, hoping that would get her to come home with him.
His cellphone rang. But the call wasn’t from the girl.
Cops were on the line. And soon Julio Roberto Melendez Chavez was in jail.
On Friday, Chavez was arrested after the teen turned over the phone number to her school resource officer at Marathon High School. Police say she told the school officer that Chavez had followed her and a friend from the bleachers to the amphitheater on Thursday, grabbed her and kissed her neck.
“At some point, when the girl was separated from her friends, Chavez spoke of inappropriate topics, such as his desire to have sex with children,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The girl attempted to leave, but Chavez grabbed her by the arm or wrist. Out of fear, the girl agreed to take Chavez’s cell phone number, which the Sheriff’s Office used to identify him.”
This is the second time this month that Chavez has been jailed over stalking.
A few days before the soccer game incident involving the teen, deputies say Chavez followed a woman in the parking lot of a Home Depot and tried to persuade her to get into his pickup truck. When she didn’t budge, Chavez followed her again the next day, this time at a park.
“He was following her slowly and honking his horn,” the Monroe Sheriff’s Office said. “The woman took down his license plate number and the Sheriff’s Office used that information to find Chavez and arrest him.”
Chavez is being held on no bond and is facing battery and stalking charges, jail records show.
In January, Chavez was arrested on charges of sexual battery, and five years before that on charges of driving under the influence. He was also arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs in 2013 and 2011.
