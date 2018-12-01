2 Florida athletes win annual Key West triathlon

Two Florida athletes have won the men’s and women’s overall Olympic divisions at the annual Key West Triathlon.
Josh Eaton, 33, of Orlando finished in 1 hour, 58 minutes and 38 seconds Saturday. Jamie Wohl, 39, of Cape Coral posted a time of 2:28:18.
The Olympic-distance triathlon included a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40 kilometer bike ride and 10 kilometer run.
Second place in men’s went to 29-year-old Christopher Loy of Denver, Colorado, finishing at 2:02:06. Jesus Manuel Angulo, 39, of Aventura, Florida, took third at 2:09:51.
In the women’s division, Erika Baldwin, 36, of Riverview, Florida, finished second at 2:29:34, while 47-year-old Nicole Gellar of Tampa, Florida, took third with 2:30:49.
The event attracted 1,116 registrants and included a sprint-distance triathlon and duathlon, as well as aquabike and aquathlon challenges.
Comments