Miami contractor who was busted after Irma faces more charges in Keys

A West Miami-Dade man who was arrested in April on charges of operating a contracting business in the Keys without a license in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma has been charged with new counts of grand theft, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
Florida Keys prosecutors charged Ulises Ramon Wiltz, 49, with four counts of not having a contractors license and two counts of grand theft. He is accused of not performing work for which he was paid. He was arrested on a Monroe County judge’s warrant Dec. 6 and booked into Miami-Dade County jail before being released on $30,000 bond.
The charges stem from four cases, two on Duck Key, another on Grassy Key and one more in the Lower Keys, within a month and a half after Category 4 Irma struck the Keys on Sept. 10, 2017, said Larry Kahn, spokesman for State Attorney Dennis Ward.
“In two of these cases, Wiltz collected and kept deposits given by the homeowner totaling $15,940.50, but didn’t do any work,” Kahn said in a statement. “In one case, he performed partial work. In another case, he collected a deposit but returned the money after not performing any work.”
The investigation into Wiltz was a joint effort by the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
The DBPR revoked Wiltz’s contracting license in August 2017, but that didn’t stop him from trying to do business in the Keys in the wake of Irma, Kahn said.
He and his wife, Shannon Mulholland Wiltz, were arrested by SAO investigators in April on charges of operating their business, Florida Roofing and Design, in the Keys without a license. Since the alleged crimes happened within months of the Keys being in a declared State of Emergency, the charges were elevated to felonies.
Miami-Dade County suspended Witz’s permitting privileges in November 2017, Kahn said.\
“The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office encourages homeowners to do a diligent search on any contractor prior to entering into any agreement and giving out money,” Kahn said.
A list of Monroe County registered contractors is available at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/162/Contractor-Information-Forms-Application. Go to www.MyFloridaLicense.com to search for valid DBPR contractor licenses.
