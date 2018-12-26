Latest News

Key Largo men suspected in Fort Lauderdale car theft

By David Goodhue

December 26, 2018 06:50 PM

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a car reported stolen from Fort Lauderdale Saturday night, Dec. 22. Two Key Largo men were arrested on grand theft auto charges, and a Lee County man was booked on cocaine possession.
Two Key Largo men and a man from Lee County spent the beginning of the holidays in Monroe County jail after deputies say the former stole a car from Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

The Lee County man, Brandon Shelby, 30, remains in county jail on $10,000 bond on felony possession of cocaine. The driver, Tyler Thomas Drakas, 21, was released Sunday on an $11,500 bond. He was booked on charges of grand theft auto and driving on a suspended license.

Cory Tolli, 27, also remains in county jail on a $10,000 bond on a grand theft auto charge.

DrakasTolli Shelby.jpg
Tyler Drakas, Corey Tolli and Brandon Shelby.
MCSO

According to Deputy Ignacio Molina’s arrest report, he received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday that a stolen 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tags had just crossed the county line in Key Largo. Molina stopped the car as it was driving south on U.S. 1 at mile marker 102.

Fort Lauderdale police reported the car was stolen and Drakas and Tolli were suspects in the theft.

Deputies found a small plastic baggie containing cocaine in Shelby’s pockets, according to Molina’s report. A fourth passenger was in the car, but deputies released her because they determined she was not involved in the theft of the car, Molina stated.

