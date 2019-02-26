South Florida weather to take a turn for the worse

Here comes the rain.
At least that’s what the forecasters expect for Tuesday and Wednesday in South Florida.
After a hot and mostly rain-free week, storms are expected to hit the region the next two days, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The Keys, which wilted last week under a record-breaking heat streak, saw rain early Tuesday morning.
Rain chance is 70 percent Tuesday and 50 percent Wednesday across South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.
“We could see some downpours,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. “We actually do need the rain,”
The weather service says up to an inch of rain may fall.
Expect a breeze and choppy waters as well. A small-craft advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning.
Mostly sunny skies will return on Thursday.
The positive side to the gloomy forecast: It’ll be a little cooler. Tuesday’s high will be 78, dropping to 72 overnight.
Comments