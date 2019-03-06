The change in weather is here, and parts of Florida are under a freeze warning

A wind-chill warning in Tampa. The opening of shelters in Orlando. Hoodies in Miami.
This is winter in Florida.
A cold front has arrived, and that means you will be waking up to a change in the air on Wednesday and again on Thursday.
“Very cool across South Florida,” according to the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.
Fort Lauderdale and Miami are registering 55 and West Palm Beach 52 to start the day, the weather service says. A stiff breeze is making it seem even colder.
Temperatures have fallen to the lowest since Jan. 30.
At 64, Key West is Florida’s hot spot Wednesday morning.
Cold shelters are open in Central Florida, according to WKMG.
And a wind-chill advisory has been issued for the Tampa area on Wednesday morning, WFTS reports., with a freeze warning issued for Citrus County.
The morning low in Jacksonville is 38, an area also under a freeze warning.
Of course it’s not nearly as teeth-chattering in South Florida. But anything under 65, makes us thin-blooded locals wrap up and crave some hot churros.
The good news: The sun will be the star all day, and temperatures will ruse to the low-70s.
The cool will return overnight and into Thursday morning, and then it will gradually warm up again, with sizzling highs in the mid-80s back by the weekend.
