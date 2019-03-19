There are better days ahead for the weather. But we need to get through this first

It won’t be pretty.

Gray skies. Sheets of rain. Possible flooding. A riptide risk.

That’s what South Florida is looking like on Tuesday.

If you woke up early, your neighborhood might already be seeing some rain. And the Keys got hammered early.

But the worst of the weather is expected Tuesday afternoon, stretching into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service pegs the rain chance at 70 percent during the day and 80 percent at night. That pretty much says it all.

It’s all thanks for the conversion of several systems: from the south, to the north, to the west over the Gulf of Mexico.

It all adds up to a miserable stretch.

“The east coast appears to be the bulls-eye,” said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist at Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Forecasters expect one to three inches of rain and wind gusts.

The ocean poses risks for swimmers and small boats as well.

“It’s not a good day for boating,” Gonzalez said.

3/19 @ 545 am - Heads up Mariners! A shower offshore from Miami Beach may produce waterspouts and gusty winds this morning. Use caution! #flwx pic.twitter.com/gjNzbAix0X — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 19, 2019

The rainy weather will keep high afternoon temperatures in the low-70s, dropping to the mid-60s overnight and into Wednesday morning.

But consider this gloom the payment due for brighter days ahead.

Forecasters say the sun will begin to return Thursday, and it will turn cooler as well.

And, then Friday and Saturday. Glorious. Just glorious.

The forecast for those days: clear, sunny skies, with highs in the mid-70s and lows dropping to the — wait for it — 50s.

But first, said Gonzalez, “We have to get through today and tomorrow.”