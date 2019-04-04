How long will this rain last? Long enough to make your commute seem forever

Drivers face heavy rains during morning commute Morning commuters navigate towards downtown Miami under heavy rains in this archive video from Feb. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Morning commuters navigate towards downtown Miami under heavy rains in this archive video from Feb. 13, 2019.

Many South Floridians woke to learn a weather term they might not have readily known: mesocyclone.

That word — for a vortex of air that rises and rotates around a vertical axis, usually in the same direction as low pressure systems and associated within strong thunderstorms — was at the center of a conversation between the National Weather Service in Key West and a weather buff on Twitter.

While many were sleeping, a slow moving thunderstorm impacted portions of the Lower Keys. Rainfall amounts varied significantly, with Key West International Airport recording only 0.15", and Boca Chica (five miles away) receiving an impressive 5.51". #FLwx #FloridaKeys #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/kc4gKPn4aC — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) April 4, 2019

That’s what you get on a soggy mess of a morning when we haven’t seen all that much rain for a little while.

The weather service issued a flood advisory for the Lower Keys through 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and warns of some blocked streets.

Get used to it, for the rest of this week anyway, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, which issued a hazardous weather alert on Thursday morning that included warnings of strong rip currents. The only upside is few will feel like swimming in a downpour, with likely lightning.

This band of storms that has already spawned flood warnings in the Florida Keys snarled traffic with dozens of accidents, including crashes on the Palmetto at Northwest 87th Avenue and on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach. It’s continuing to move from the Atlantic into the east coast. The system is expected to drench much of Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, and Monroe counties for the rest of the morning and Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are also likely to rumble through the areas of disturbed weather and bring lightning and heavy rainfall. Wind gusts, too, with some at 40 mph — call ‘em umbrella shredders unless you have a sturdy one.

The weather service says these showers and thunderstorms are possible across portions of South Florida through the weekend and into the start of the next work week. There will still be a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms as far out as next Tuesday in Miami-Dade, where temperatures will be in the 80s during the drier portions of the days.

While the very heavy rain over portions of the Lower Keys has largely ended, a Flood Advisory remains in effect until 10:15 EDT. In particular, some side streets may be impassable. If you see water in roadways, remember to "turn around, don't drown!"#FLwx #FloridaKeys #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/9whHOJJFfr — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) April 4, 2019