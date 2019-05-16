Latest News
Here’s the new dates for The Rolling Stones concert tour, which closes in Miami
Rolling Stones free 2016 concert in Cuba
The Rolling Stones have announced the new dates for their summer 2019 “No Filter” concert tour, a tour altered by lead singer Mick Jagger’s heart surgery in April.
Their Hard Rock Stadium show in Miami Gardens now will be Aug. 31. Their other Florida date is July 19 in Jacksonville.
The tour will still open with shows in Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 21 and 25, then swing into Canada for a June 29 show at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, about an hour north of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
After that, the tour will run by this schedule:
July 3: Washington, D.C. area, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
July 7: Boston area, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
July 14: New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19: Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field
July 23: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
July 27: Houston, NRG Stadium
Aug. 1 and Aug. 5: New York area, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Aug. 14: Seattle, CenturyLink Field
Aug. 18: San Francisco-Oakland Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Aug. 22: Los Angeles area, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Aug. 26: Phoenix area, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Aug. 31: Hard Rock Stadium.
Hard Rock Stadium says tickets sold for the original date, April 20 in the case of the Miami shows, are still good. For those unable to use their tickets, they can get a refund through their Ticketmaster account.
For ticket information, go to RollingStones.com.
