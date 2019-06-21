Diver dies at hospital after being found unconscious in water in the Florida Keys

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A diver was pronounced dead after being found unconscious off Islamorada and rushed to a hospital early Friday, authorities said.





The diver was found unconscious in the water near the Eagle Wreck off Islamorada by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. They took the diver to Bud N’ Mary’s Marina.

At about 9:30 a.m., The sheriff’s office was told about the incident and the diver was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, deputies said. The diver died an hour later.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and who the diver was. They do not suspect foul play.