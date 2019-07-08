Latest News
Florida’s weather is changing this week, so you may want to cancel your beach plans
Florida man won’t let rain stop his mowing
The storms are back in South Florida. Not they have ever left. But there will be more of them this week.
Forecasters say it’ll be one of those soggy stretches, filled with thunder and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory until 3:45 p.m. Monday for parts of Miami-Dade, including Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Gardens and North Miami.
Parts of the county are have been pounded with heavy rain since early afternoon and some flooding has been reported. Scattered storms are expected the rest of the day, with an 80 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The rain chance will decrease to 40 percent on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
The Upper Keys saw downpours and lightning early Monday, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The rest of the week doesn’t look any better, with a 40 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms all the way into Thursday night.
Traveling to other parts of Florida this week? Don’t leave your umbrella behind.
A tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and may bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern Gulf Coast, including Florida, with an increased risk for rip currents, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Boaters should also be cautious. Waterspouts might form across the Gulf and Atlantic waters of South Florida.
But, in true Florida fashion, the stormy weather won’t make the heat go away. Temperatures Monday could reach into the upper 80s, and feel like 104.
The rain should mostly clear before the weekend. While we may see some cloudy moments on Friday, the weekend is looking sunny, with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Comments