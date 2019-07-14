A boat with a woman and 3 children, including a toddler, capsized in the Florida Keys

The capsized catamaran that had one adult and three children Saturday evening U.S. Coast Guard

A Good Samaritan responding to a U.S. Coast Guard alert got a woman and three children out of waters near Sombero Key Saturday after their catamaran capsized.

The Coast Guard said Key West watchstanders got a report of a 20-foot capsized boat with four people aboard near Sombrero Key and sent out an Urgent Marine Safety Information Broadcast. That drew a Good Samaritan, who pulled the foursome — Marvelynn Bass, 51; Josh Owens, 14; Amber Owens, 12; and Martin Bowens, 2 — out of the water. All wore their life jackets.

A Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft from Marathon arrived to take the four to the Key West station. None had injuries, the Coast Guard said.

