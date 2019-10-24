Latest News
It’s easy to find South Florida on the map. We’re the hottest place in the country
Congratulations, South Florida. We’re officially the hottest spot in the country.
We’re not talking about Miami’s ranking as one of the most fun places in America, South Beach’s “beach by day, party all night” mantra or even the fact that our cuisine is a foodie’s heaven.
We’re talking about the heat.
South Florida is the warmest spot on the national map, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
“While we are waking up with low 80s and upper 70s, look at the cooler air around the rest of the U.S.,” Lissette Gonzalez, CBS4 meteorologist, said on Twitter early Thursday morning. “20s & 30s across the Northern Tier stretching down into the 4 corners. 50 & 60s across the S.E. 70° in LA.”
Highs are expected to be in the high 80s Thursday, with some areas possibly hitting the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
In Miami-Dade and Broward, it felt like temperatures were in the mid- to-upper 80s shortly before 7 a.m., with Key West feeling like 90 degrees, Gonzalez tweeted.
Some extreme southern parts of Texas including Brownsville could see a high of 85, but the temperatures are expected to drop once the cold front arrives later Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say they wouldn’t be surprised if South Florida becomes one of the warmest— if not the warmest spot in the U.S. — these next few days while the cold front, which is not affecting South Florida, continues to move across the country.
Some Twitter users probably won’t be too happy about the heat. Some have complained about Florida’s seesaw weather and its anti-fall feel this month, even during Wednesday’s “cold front.”
But, at least one user seems to be on board with South Florida’s heat.
“My favorite time of year!! Where 97% of the country stops laughing at us and starts wishing they were us!!,” Philosophical Floridian wrote. “If you want miserable cold, sleet, ice and snow you have lots of options!!”
Maybe the weekend will give Floridians a compromise. Highs are forecast to be in the mid-80s but you might have to deal with a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain.
Comments