It’s easy to find South Florida on the map. We’re the hottest place in the country

Congratulations, South Florida. We’re officially the hottest spot in the country.

We’re not talking about Miami’s ranking as one of the most fun places in America, South Beach’s “beach by day, party all night” mantra or even the fact that our cuisine is a foodie’s heaven.

We’re talking about the heat.

South Florida is the warmest spot on the national map, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

“While we are waking up with low 80s and upper 70s, look at the cooler air around the rest of the U.S.,” Lissette Gonzalez, CBS4 meteorologist, said on Twitter early Thursday morning. “20s & 30s across the Northern Tier stretching down into the 4 corners. 50 & 60s across the S.E. 70° in LA.”

South Florida is the warmest spot on the National Map! While we are waking up with low 80s and upper 70s, look at the cooler air around the rest of the U.S. 20s & 30s across the Northern Tier stretching down into the 4 corners region. 50s & 60s across the S.E. 70° in LA @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/O0axrzsGyr — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 24, 2019

Highs are expected to be in the high 80s Thursday, with some areas possibly hitting the 90-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. National Weather Service in Miami

In Miami-Dade and Broward, it felt like temperatures were in the mid- to-upper 80s shortly before 7 a.m., with Key West feeling like 90 degrees, Gonzalez tweeted.

It already feels like the mid to upper 80s across Broward and Miami-Dade when you factor in the high humidity. Feels like 90 degrees in Key West. @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/THjlUeRgUI — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) October 24, 2019

Some extreme southern parts of Texas including Brownsville could see a high of 85, but the temperatures are expected to drop once the cold front arrives later Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say they wouldn’t be surprised if South Florida becomes one of the warmest— if not the warmest spot in the U.S. — these next few days while the cold front, which is not affecting South Florida, continues to move across the country.

Some Twitter users probably won’t be too happy about the heat. Some have complained about Florida’s seesaw weather and its anti-fall feel this month, even during Wednesday’s “cold front.”

I have a love hate relationship with fall in Florida. I love that I can still tan because it’s hot, but I miss the cool weather and leaves changing in NC — Hailey Penrose (@HaileyPenrose) October 22, 2019

Mom: *annoyed ughhh sound*

Me: What’s wrong??

Mom: The weather man said it’s gonna be hot again!!

Me: You do know you live in South Florida right?? ‍♀️ — Tyniece (@superbadqueent) October 22, 2019

But, at least one user seems to be on board with South Florida’s heat.

“My favorite time of year!! Where 97% of the country stops laughing at us and starts wishing they were us!!,” Philosophical Floridian wrote. “If you want miserable cold, sleet, ice and snow you have lots of options!!”

My favorite time of year!! Where 97% of the country stops laughing at us and starts wishing they were us! If you want miserable cold, sleet, ice and snow you have lots of options!! — PhilosophicalFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 24, 2019

Maybe the weekend will give Floridians a compromise. Highs are forecast to be in the mid-80s but you might have to deal with a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain.