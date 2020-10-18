Florida adds 2,539 COVID-19 cases, pushing total past 755,000, and 50 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 2,539 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, less data collection and entry result in Sunday reports having lower case and fatality numbers than the rest of the week. This Sunday’s case count is the highest reported on a usual Sunday (excluding last week’s combined Saturday and Sunday numbers) since 2,564 on Sept. 6.

The 50 deaths is the most reported on a Sunday since the 51 reported on Aug. 23.

Since the pandemic started, Florida reports 755,020 COVID-19 total cases and 16,168 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Note: The Florida Department of Health says that each county’s percent positivity for new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) does not include retests (people who have tested positive once and are being tested for a second time).

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 461 more people who tested positive and three more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 178,354 cases and 3,540 deaths. According to the state’s county-by-county reports, the average daily positive test rate for the last seven days was 4.58%. It was 4.39% the previous week.

▪ Broward County reported another 287 cases and four deaths, putting the total at 81,107 case and 1,510 deaths. The county’s average daily positive test rate rose from 3.06% to 3.80% this week.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 141 new cases (49,011 for the pandemic) and three more deaths (1,490). The average daily positive test rate fidgeted from 3.73% last week to 3.65% for the last seven days.

▪ Monroe County reported 11 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 2,038 cases and 25 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the AHCA’s said there were 1,991 people currently hospitalized, a drop of 38 from Saturday morning. All the South Florida counties were down from 10 a.m. Saturday: Miami-Dade down three to 253; Broward down two to 176; Palm Beach down seven to 94; Monroe was down one to seven.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

Sunday, Miami-Dade reported 324 people current hospitalized from COVID-19, a decrease of two from Saturday, and 93 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds, an increase of four. Over the last two weeks, those numbers haven’t changed much.

Miami-Dade current hospitalization chart on Sunday’s New Normal dashboard Miami-Dade County

COVID-19 testing in Florida

The dashboard reported another 18,295 people have been tested, a total of 5,729,634 during the pandemic. The state reports its positive test rate for the pandemic is 13.18%.

By the state’s numbers, its average daily positive test rate for the last seven days is 4.85%, creeping up from 4.35% for the previous seven days.

Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center agrees with the state on the overall pandemic positive test rate percentages, but differs with the state on the daily, weekly and monthly percentages. Its latest update puts Florida’s positive test rate over the week before Saturday was 12.67%.

Johns Hopkins’ site explains how it calculates positive testing rate for each state:

“Our calculation...looks at number of cases divided by number of negative tests plus number of cases.

“We feel that the ideal way to calculate positivity would be number of people who test positive divided by number of people who are tested. We feel this is currently the best way to track positivity because some states include in their testing totals duplicative tests obtained in succession on the same individual, as well as unrelated antibody tests.

“However, many states are unable to track number of people tested, so they only track number of tests. Because states do not all publish number of positive and number of negative tests per day, we have no choice but to calculate positivity via our approach.”

Florida says it figures positive test rate by calculating “the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.”