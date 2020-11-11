Florida’s west coast starts to feel Hurricane Eta’s winds as the storm curves east

Eta has turned into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward Florida, and a hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the state’s west coast.

It should weaken back into a tropical storm Thursday before its second Florida landfall near Homosassa Springs, the National Hurricane Center said.

“It would take only a small forecast error to allow Eta to come ashore as a hurricane and hence a Hurricane Watch has been issued this morning,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

South Florida’s main impact from the storm is more of the same — rain. The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that the southeast coast could expect an inch to an inch and a half in the next few days.

The hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown. A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River. The Dry Tortugas are also under a tropical storm warning.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Eta was moving north-northeast in the Gulf of Mexico at 10 mph and was about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa.

Hurricane Eta is expected to weaken slightly ahead of landfall near Homosassa Springs on Thursday morning. NHC

A hurricane hunter aircraft found that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Eta is expected to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday night as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after it makes landfall on Thursday.

Eta will then “re-curve around the ridge toward the Florida Big Bend region and out into the western Atlantic Ocean,” according to the hurricane center.

How will Eta affect Florida?

Florida’s west coast could start to feel Eta’s winds in earnest later Wednesday. NHC

Tropical-storm-force winds are forecast to begin late Wednesday along portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River to Aucilla River.

Hurricane-force winds will be possible along portions of Florida’s west coast early Thursday from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are also predicting that life-threatening storm surge will be possible early Thursday along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. The areas are under a storm surge watch.

A storm surge warning was issued Wednesday morning from Suwanee River to Bonita Beach. A storm surge watch is also in effect from the Steinhatchee River to the Suwannee River.

Forecasters said that “the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” with the highest storm surge between three to five feet expected from Anclote River to Boca Grande, including Tampa Bay.

The National Hurricane Center said Eta’s heavy rainfall will continue across western Cuba and South Florida and will spread northward across portions of West and North Florida Wednesday through Friday, according to the hurricane center.

Eta is forecast to produce two to four inches of rain in West Florida and an additional one to two inches of rain in North and South Florida.

“Flash and river flooding will be possible in western Cuba on Wednesday, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Additional flash and urban flooding will be possible in South Florida, especially across previously inundated areas. Flash, urban, and isolated minor river flooding is expected across portions of West and North Florida through Friday,” forecasters wrote.

The hurricane center is also tracking Subtropical Storm Theta, an eastern Atlantic storm that poses no threat to land, and a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. Forecasters gave the wave a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and a 70% chance of forming in the next five. If it eventually turns into a tropical storm, it would be named Iota.