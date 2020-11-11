Head-on crash closes U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys for two hours

Both north and southbound lanes of U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys were blocked Wednesday afternoon for hours because of a head-on crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a Jeep.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 41, which is on the Seven Mile Bridge that connects the city of Marathon with Little Duck Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one person was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue personnel had the highway blocked until around 5:30 p.m., but there were continued delays in both directions.