‘Marginal risk’ of severe weather in South Florida, with some areas under flood advisory

South Florida’s weather is a mess Monday morning, with the forecast calling for gusty winds, severe thunderstorms and flooding rain. Oh, and a few tornadoes may be possible.

“The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a MARGINAL RISK of Severe Weather for #SouthFlorida this Monday morning. Isolated severe storms possible with the potential for heavy rain & gusty winds. An isolated tornado or waterspout,” Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, reported on Twitter.

How much rain are we talking about?

Enough to have the National Weather Service issue an “Urban and Small Stream” Flood Advisory for Central Miami-Dade County until at least 9 a.m.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook.

The weather service says up to two inches of rain has fallen with one to three additional inches expected. That’s enough to cause some urban and small stream flooding in:

Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Black Point, Kendall, Homestead Miami Speedway, the Redland, Turkey Point, Homestead General Airport, Virginia Key, Doral, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Florida City, West Miami and Cutler Bay.

Besides flooding, the weather service says isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out Monday morning in South Florida and that thunderstorms will also be possible through mid-day. Besides possible tornadoes, the thunderstorms may also bring strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph and heavy downpours.

The forecast says there is a 90% chance of rain Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward, with those rain chances slowly decreasing throughout the day to 30%.

The flood advisory that was in effect for Broward, northern Miami-Dade and southeastern Palm Beach counties was discontinued at 7:15 a.m.

What about in the Keys?

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the Florida Keys and surrounding coastal waters this morning, with some of the storms potentially becoming strong to marginally severe. The primary hazards will be wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, heavy rainfall,and frequent cloud to surface lightning strikes. In addition, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for thunderstorms will end by midday.”

Sigh, talk about the Monday blues.

Is South Florida getting a cold front? How chilly will it be?

The good news (or bad news depending on what type of person you are) is that the rainy weather comes ahead of a cold front that is forecast to bring cooler and drier air across South Florida through mid-week. The temperature is expected to drop into the low 50s Monday night, with the rest of the week forecast to have highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s until Friday, when it warms up again.

Forecasters expect Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest mornings this week and say it will feel like the upper 30s near Lake Okeechobee and in the 40s everywhere else.