Latest News

Brush fire closes highway into the Keys Friday afternoon

A Florida Department of Transportation highway camera shows smoke in the distance in the southbound lanes of the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 heading into the Florida Keys Friday, April 9, 2021.
A Florida Department of Transportation highway camera shows smoke in the distance in the southbound lanes of the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 heading into the Florida Keys Friday, April 9, 2021. FDOT

The 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, the main route in and out of the Florida Keys from the mainland, was closed for about an hour in both directions Friday afternoon because of a brush fire.

Authorities shut down the road between around 2:45 p.m until shortly before 4 p.m.

The other way into the Keys, Card Sound Road leading to County Road 905, remained open, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire is being handled by Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, according to Monroe’s sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service