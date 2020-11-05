Details on the recall of 375,000 Ford Explorers for a problem that’s led to 13 crashes

A 2016 Ford Explorer Ford Motor Company

Ford announced a recall of 375,200 Ford Explorer SUVs sold in the United States and Canada for a problem that developed after repairs in a previous recall.

▪ Which Explorers are involved: Explorers from the model years 2013 through 2017 and built at the Chicago assembly plant from Sept. 4, 2012, through Jan. 25, 2017.

▪ What’s the problem: As explained by Ford on its website, some Explorers driven mostly in areas where corrosion is a common concern “have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair.”

This increases the chances of a driver losing control of the SUV.

▪ Damage caused: Ford knows about 13 crashes and six injuries linked to this problem.

▪ What should consumers do: Take the Explorer to a Ford service center for a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint. If it needs to be replaced, it will be free.

▪ Ford recall reference number: 20S62.