Almost 3,000 Mac & Cheese Bites boxes got recalled. Something else might be inside
A packaging oops that could lead to a serious food allergy problem caused the recall of about 2,983 boxes of Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites.
A customer alerted Stuffed Foods that a box had Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers instead. This is a minor annoyance to most people, although hungry vegetarians might consider it a major problem. But those with soy allergies really just can’t shrug and satisfy their munchies with the chicken poppers instead.
The Chicken Poppers have soy. As the Mac & Cheese Bites don’t, soy is an undeclared allergen and pounding the Chicken Poppers can lead to harsh consequences.
The boxes come from lot No. 20272 with “BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022” on the end panel. They went to retail stores nationwide.
Consumers can return the boxes to the store of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Stuffed Foods’ President David Robinson at 978-203-0370.
