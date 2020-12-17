Infant deaths in incline sleepers led to another company’s recall of 51,000 units

A nightmare shared by most new parents: you look over to your sleeping baby and realize your child isn’t sleeping — or breathing. That’s why Graco became the latest company to recall incline infant sleepers, recalling 51,000 that go with its Playard carriers.

Or, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

That hasn’t happened with any of the Graco sleepers, which are accessories to the company’s Pack ‘n Play Playard carriers . It happened at least five times with Kids II Rocking Sleepers. That massive recall in 2019 was followed by recalls by Fisher-Price and, earlier this year, Graco, Summer Infent, Evenflo, Beautyrest Beginnings, Delta Children, Simmons Kids and Disney Baby.

This current recall covers the sleepers that go with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, model Nos. 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215; Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, model Nos. 1947177 and 1896392; Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard, model Nos. 1946902 and 1946903; and Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard, model No. 2105055.

Graco is offering refunds on the sleepers. To get a refund, call 800-345-4109, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or go to the recall portion of the Graco website.

Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission