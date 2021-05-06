This Florida Keys resort is one of the best in the world, says Condé Naste Traveler

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa on Little Torch Key.

If you have stayed at the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys, you’ve stayed at one of the best hotels in the world.

Condé Naste Traveler has just released its 2021 Hot List, and the luxury hotel on Little Torch Key made the cut, one of only two Florida hotels highlighted. The adults-only resort is located on a four-acre private island.

What drew Condé Naste’s attention? Little Palm Island offers “a fresh take on tropical chic” as it redefines “the exotic castaway fantasy.”

The resort, home to the SpaTerre complex and fine dining, offers outdoor adventures such as paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling or scuba trips. Earlier this year, it made the annual (and prestigious) Forbes Five-Star list as a recommended hotel.

Only one other Florida resort made the Hot List: White Elephant Palm Beach, a sister property to the White Elephant in Nantucket. Condé Naste called the resort a “stylish yet unpretentious option on the highbrow resort island.”

The Florida Keys are a hot vacation spot in 2021. In its 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations, Tripadvisor reported that Key West was one of the hottest destinations for travelers in the U.S. The travel site also reported that a survey showed Key West was one of the top five most popular destinations for summer vacations in the world.

In 2020, Hawks Cay Resort at Mile Marker 61 was named best family resort in the U.S. by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

A firepit at one of the suites at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Sammy Todd Dyess Photography

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Address: 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key

Information and reservations: www.littlepalmisland.com or 1-800-343-8567