A brand of tahini linked to a mini-outbreak of salmonella cases in New York, Texas and Massachusetts has been recalled by the Florida-based company that imported it from the Palestinian territories.

Broddzenatti Holding recalled Karawan Tahini and El-Karawan Tahini in 16-ounce plastic jars and 39-pound buckets after two samples tested by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene were found to have salmonella.





Wednesday’s FDA salmonella outbreak alert said there have been two salmonella cases in New York, one in Massachusetts and one in Texas and there has been one hospitalization among those four cases. The only other state it distributes to is Virginia, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, although the FDA says this tahini was available online also.





The recall notice says Broddzenatti has stopped importing and distributing the tahini.





The tahini “may have also been used in other food products sold to consumers,” the FDA said. “Consumers should be aware that this product has a shelf life of two years and should check their homes for tahini with either label. Consumers with this tahini in their home should not eat it and should discard it.”

Consumers and restaurateurs are reminded to clean and sanitize any surfaces that have come in contact with this tahini.

Anyone with questions can call Broddzenatti at 305-570-9050, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Karawan Tahini that the FDA recommends avoiding FDA

El-Karawan Tahini, among the tahini the FDA recommends avoiding FDA