Food bar sold exclusively by Target recalled for problem that’s ‘serious’ for some

One lot of Target’s Good & Gather Banana & Chocolate Chip Date Nut Bars has been recalled after a packaging mistake created a potential food allergy problem.

As explained by manufacturer Riverside Natural Foods in the FDA-posted recall notice, “ the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.”

This doesn’t affect most people, but “people who have allergies to almonds may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The recalled bars come from Lot No. 1020, with an expiration date of July 13, 2021. If this problem affects you, toss the bars out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Questions should be directed to Riverside at 416-360-8200, ext. 226.