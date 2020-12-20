What was in 171,000 Lean Cuisine frozen meals that caused a recall? One word: plastic

Saturday’s not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Nestle Prepared Foods, which recalled about 171,048 units of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals that have stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes, gravy — and maybe plastic.

The USDA-written recall notice says five customers found “hard, white plastic” in the meals. Nestle figures the mashed potatoes “had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.”

This covers lot No. 0246595911 with a best by date of October 2021.

If you have these Lean Cuisines, you can return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, call Nestle at 800-993-8625.