From Palm Beach County to Key West, the restaurants with perfect inspection scores

Some restaurants clearly know how to use these cleaning tools, getting no violations on their inspection, not even for a dirty microwave oven.

In contrast to the weekly The Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants closed after failing state inspections, what follows lists the restaurants with perfect inspections.

That’s zero violations. None. Or, at least, none as the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspector scored it.

Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and alphabetically within the county:

Miami-Dade

▪ Bass Cafe, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

▪ Brisas Bistro Restaurant, Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

▪ Caiti’s Cafe, 7313 SW 59th Ct., West Miami-Dade

▪ Casa Tua Bar Lounge, 1700 James Ave., Miami Beach

▪ Commercial Kitchen 305, 860 NE 79th St., Miami

▪ Compass One, 3655 NW 87th Ave., Doral

▪ Dadeland Detran Deli Express, 9100 S. Dadeland Blvd., Kendall

▪ El Pellizco, 5659 NW 195th Dr., Miami Gardens

▪ Hilton Miami Downtown, Symphony Ballroom, Meeting Rooms, Banquet Kitchen, Employee Cafeteria, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

▪ Los Chamos Miami, 161 E. 59th St., Hialeah

▪ Mar International Catering, 8489 NW 64th St., Northwest Miami-Dade

▪ Marriott Biscayne Bay, Catch Grill & Bar, La Playa Bar, Concierge Lounge, Employee Cafeteria, 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

▪ McDonald’s, 200 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach

▪ Pink’s Hot Dog at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

▪ Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach

▪ Potato Corner, 13012 SW 128th St., South Miami-Dade

▪ Sandbar Grill, 3426 Main Hwy., Miami

▪ SodexoMAGIC at Federal Reserve Bank of Miami, 9100 NW 36th St., Doral

▪ Woogie & Bibi Hot Dogs, 2517 NW 21st Terr., Miami

Broward

▪ Beachwalk Bistro & Market, 2600 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach

▪ Checkers, 6171 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

▪ Checkers, 3541 NW Eighth Ave., Pompano Beach

▪ Cracker Barrel, 1250 SW 11th Wy., Deerfield Beach

▪ DSI Sunrise, 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

▪ The Den, Lago Mar Resort, 1700 S. Ocean Ln., Fort Lauderdale

▪ Fish Shack, 2460 N. Federal Hwy., Lighthouse Point

▪ Ginger House Caterer, 7801 NW Fifth St., Plantation

▪ Hampton Inn, 660 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach

▪ The Hummus House, 900 NE 20th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

▪ Kiddie Kitchen, 5817 SW 21st St., West Park

▪ Lago Mar Soda Shop in Lago Mar Resort, 1700 S. Ocean Ln., Fort Lauderdale

▪ Lemon Cafe, 700 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach

▪ Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, 31 South Pointe Dr., Dania Beach

▪ Pzza Group, 1420 Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach

▪ Taco Chundito, 3800 SW 124th Ave., Miramar

Palm Beach

▪ BurgerFi, 8773 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach

▪ Chik-Fil-A, Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

▪ Cocina Mexicana, 4420 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth

▪ Crystal Bay Caterers, 1728 Avenida Del Sol, Boca Raton

▪ Delray Shores Pharmacy & Soda Fountain, 124 NE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach

▪ Dunkin Donuts, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

▪ Egles Catering, 4311 Hood Rd., Palm Beach Gardens

▪ Jon Smith Subs, 3900 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth

▪ Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 7049 Seacrest Blvd., Lantana

▪ Subway inside Walmart, 4375 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

▪ Taco Bell, 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

▪ Verdes Tropicana Restaurant, 1801 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

▪ Walmart, 4375 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

▪ Wendy’s, 9192 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

Monroe

▪ Hampton Inn Marathon, 13351 Overseas Hwy., Marathon

▪ Ridley House, 601 Caroline St., Key West