From Palm Beach County to Key West, the restaurants with perfect inspection scores

Some restaurants clearly know how to use these cleaning tools, getting no violations on their inspection, not even for a dirty microwave oven.
In contrast to the weekly The Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants closed after failing state inspections, what follows lists the restaurants with perfect inspections.

That’s zero violations. None. Or, at least, none as the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspector scored it.

Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and alphabetically within the county:

Miami-Dade

Bass Cafe, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Brisas Bistro Restaurant, Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Caiti’s Cafe, 7313 SW 59th Ct., West Miami-Dade

Casa Tua Bar Lounge, 1700 James Ave., Miami Beach

Commercial Kitchen 305, 860 NE 79th St., Miami

Compass One, 3655 NW 87th Ave., Doral

Dadeland Detran Deli Express, 9100 S. Dadeland Blvd., Kendall

El Pellizco, 5659 NW 195th Dr., Miami Gardens

Hilton Miami Downtown, Symphony Ballroom, Meeting Rooms, Banquet Kitchen, Employee Cafeteria, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Los Chamos Miami, 161 E. 59th St., Hialeah

Mar International Catering, 8489 NW 64th St., Northwest Miami-Dade

Marriott Biscayne Bay, Catch Grill & Bar, La Playa Bar, Concierge Lounge, Employee Cafeteria, 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

McDonald’s, 200 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach

Pink’s Hot Dog at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach

Potato Corner, 13012 SW 128th St., South Miami-Dade

Sandbar Grill, 3426 Main Hwy., Miami

SodexoMAGIC at Federal Reserve Bank of Miami, 9100 NW 36th St., Doral

Woogie & Bibi Hot Dogs, 2517 NW 21st Terr., Miami

Broward

Beachwalk Bistro & Market, 2600 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach

Checkers, 6171 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Checkers, 3541 NW Eighth Ave., Pompano Beach

Cracker Barrel, 1250 SW 11th Wy., Deerfield Beach

DSI Sunrise, 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

The Den, Lago Mar Resort, 1700 S. Ocean Ln., Fort Lauderdale

Fish Shack, 2460 N. Federal Hwy., Lighthouse Point

Ginger House Caterer, 7801 NW Fifth St., Plantation

Hampton Inn, 660 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach

The Hummus House, 900 NE 20th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Kiddie Kitchen, 5817 SW 21st St., West Park

Lago Mar Soda Shop in Lago Mar Resort, 1700 S. Ocean Ln., Fort Lauderdale

Lemon Cafe, 700 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, 31 South Pointe Dr., Dania Beach

Pzza Group, 1420 Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach

Taco Chundito, 3800 SW 124th Ave., Miramar

Palm Beach

BurgerFi, 8773 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach

Chik-Fil-A, Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

Cocina Mexicana, 4420 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth

Crystal Bay Caterers, 1728 Avenida Del Sol, Boca Raton

Delray Shores Pharmacy & Soda Fountain, 124 NE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach

Dunkin Donuts, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

Egles Catering, 4311 Hood Rd., Palm Beach Gardens

Jon Smith Subs, 3900 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 7049 Seacrest Blvd., Lantana

Subway inside Walmart, 4375 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

Taco Bell, 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Verdes Tropicana Restaurant, 1801 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

Walmart, 4375 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

Wendy’s, 9192 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

Monroe

Hampton Inn Marathon, 13351 Overseas Hwy., Marathon

Ridley House, 601 Caroline St., Key West

