The Miami, Broward, Palm Beach County and Keys restaurants with perfect inspections

Associated Press

The first time we posted South Florida restaurants with perfect inspection scores — not just passing inspection, but passing with zero violations — a few years ago, readers scrolled past it like it was that agreement from Apple that comes with the latest iPhone update.

But, judging from the response to last week’s list of such restaurants, it seems as if folks in The Rona era have a new appreciation for ultimate restaurant cleanliness (or at least, ultimate cleanliness as the state inspector judges it).

So, here’s this week’s batch of restaurants from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties that passed inspection without a blemish.

Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We control neither who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and alphabetically within the county:

Miami-Dade

▪ AC Hotel by Marriott hotel kitchen, 20805 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.

▪ Bacardi Ocho, Cart 101, Cart 105, Cart 310, Flagship North, Flagship North Lounge, Flagship South, Flagship South Lounge, Main Kitchen, 601, Suite Pantry Food, all at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

▪ Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.

▪ Hearts of Palm Catering, 99 NW 54th St., Miami.

▪ Karla Conceptual Event Experiences, 100 NE 25th St., Miami.

▪ Mr. Kream, 2322 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

▪ 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., South Beach.

▪ Sol Bistro, 7400 SW 88th St., Kendall.

Broward

▪ The Club Lounge, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Courtyard by Marriott, 5001 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ The G in the Hilton Fort Lauderdale, 1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Gallery Catering, 3225 W. State Rd. 84, Davie.

▪ Galley Market, 3201 W. State Rd. 84, Davie.

▪ Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale 17th St. Convention Center, 1851 SE 10th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Jerk Tapp, 4340 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes.

▪ KFC, 3100 Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Redfin on the Water in the Hilton Fort Lauderdale, 1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ 17th Street Hotel Operations, Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port Hotel, 1617 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Salty Siren, 1136 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Seasons 52, 2428 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Signature Grand, 6900 State Rd. 84 E., Davie.

▪ Taste D Caribbean, 3201 NW Fourth Terr., Pompano Beach.

▪ Traffic Man BBQ, 8800 State Rd. 84, Davie.

Palm Beach

▪ Amite Cafe, 301 NE 51st St., Boca Raton.

▪ Atlantic National Golf Club, 6400 Grand Lacuna Blvd., Lake Worth.

▪ Cafe Tecun, 7 N. L St., Lake Worth.

▪ Colony Hotel Dining Room, 525 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.

▪ The Country Club at Woodfield, 3650 Club Pl., Boca Raton.

▪ The Croquet Grill, 700 Florida Mango Rd., West Palm Beach.

▪ Cucina Cubana, 1201 U.S. 1, North Palm Beach.

▪ Eurest Dining Services, 1501 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Hot Dog Plaza, 815 N. Federal Hwy., Lake Park.

▪ Kekoa, 8177 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Palm Beach Habilitation, 4522 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth.

▪ Panera Bread, 20437 State Rd. 7, Boca Raton.

▪ Paolo’s of Boca Pizza and Pasta, 1365 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Ronnie’s Pizza, 4064 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs.

▪ Sunshine City BBQ, 522 W. Lantana Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Sunshine City BBQ, 8110 Monetary Dr., West Palm Beach.

▪ Taco Bell, 1361 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Atlantic Ballroom and Boca Landing at the Waterstone Resort & Marina Waterfront Hotel, 900 Camino Real, Boca Raton.

Monroe

▪ The Conch House Heritage Inn, 625 Truman Ave., Key West.

▪ Courtneys Place Historic Cottages & Inns, 408 White St., Key West.

▪ Flea Market Fish Fry, 30250 Overseas Hwy., Big Pine Key.

▪ Ingrid’s Key West Kitchen, 408 White St., Key West.

▪ Woody Wagon, 5 Geiger Rd., Key West.