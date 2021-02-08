Perfect restaurant inspection scores in Miami, Broward, Palm Beach County and the Keys

Perfection is rare, especially when it comes to restaurant inspections in South Florida, where flies fly, roaches run and rules can get treated as annoyances more than guidelines.

These restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties managed it, however.

Boiler plate: restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We control neither who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and, within the county, alphabetically:

Miami-Dade

▪ Blue Beer Garden at The New Hotel, 7337 Harding Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ The Breezeway Bar at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach.

▪ Char Bourbon Bar & Kitchen at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach.

▪ J. Wakefield Brewing, 19151 SW 108th Ave., Cutler Bay.

▪ Janeth Lozada Hot Dogs, 9791 Jamaica Dr., Cutler Bay.

▪ Pineapple Express Bar, 860 NE 79th St., Miami.

▪ Pool Bar, Doubletree by Hilton Ocean Point Resort & Spa, 17375 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach.

▪ The Ocean Grill in The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ Shadow Wagyu, 19151 SW 108th Ave., No. 27, Cutler Bay.

▪ Smoke’d, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach.

▪ Sunset Yard, 5840 SW 71st St., South Miami-Dade.

Broward

▪ Concession stand #108, BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise.

▪ Casavana Restaurant & Takeout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ Einstein Bros. Bagel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ Food Four Thought, 1345 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill.

▪ Lauderdale Yacht Club Snack Bar, 1725 SE 12th St., Fort Lauderdale

▪ Mamacita’s Mexican Bar & Grill 2, 508 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood.

▪ Miramar Cultural Arts Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar.

▪ Olli Olive Pizza, 4599 N. University Dr., Lauderhill.

▪ Patrick’s Island Grill, 1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood.

▪ Pei Wei at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ Savor Pembroke Pines City Center Main Kitchen, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines.

▪ Steak ‘n’ Shake at Fort Lauderale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ The Venue, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors.

▪ Walmart, 6001 Coral Ridge Dr., Coral Springs.

▪ Walmart, 4301 S. University Dr., Davie.

▪ Wendy’s, 4676 N. University Dr., Pompano Beach.

Palm Beach

▪ Bakery of France, 600 NE Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton.

▪ Bolay, 3333 Northlake Blvd., No. 8, Palm Beach Gardens.

▪ Cardona’s Kitche, 411 N. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

▪ Chipotle, 11608 U.S. 1, North Palm Beach.

▪ Courtyard by Marriott, 600 Northpoint Pkwy., West Palm Beach.

▪ The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Duffy’s, 21212 St. Andrews Blvd., Boca Raton.

▪ Earl of Sandwich at Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Eurest Dining Services, 4700 Exchange Ct., Boca Raton.

▪ Food Guy Catering, 50 NE First Ave., Boca Raton.

▪ Lisa’s Kitchen, 21401 Powerline Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Lost Tree Clubhouse Snack Bar, 11520 Lost Tree Way, North Palm Beach.

▪ Macy’s Taste Bar in Macy’s at Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Ms. Cheezious, 625 Castle Dr., Palm Beach Gardens.

▪ Sweet Cravings, 510 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth.

▪ Taqueria El Molcajete, 150 NW 16th St., Boca Raton.

▪ True Food Center at Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Tucci’s Kitchen, 133 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Wellington National Golf Club, 400 Binks Forest Dr., Wellington.

▪ Willie’s New York Style Pizza, 14731 U.S. 1, Juno Beach.

Monroe

▪ Ocean Reef Cultural Center, 200 Anchor Dr., Key Largo.

▪ Tropical Inn, 812 Duval St., Key West.