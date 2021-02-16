Check out restaurants with perfect inspections in Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, the Keys

The golden arches

There’s failing restaurant inspections, which is like getting an F on a test. There’s passing inspections, which is akin to getting anything from a D- to an A.

Then, there’s perfection on an inspection, at least as judged by the state inspector. That’s an A+. Here’s the A+ crowd from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Just so you know: Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We control neither who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and alphabetically within the county:

Miami-Dade

▪ Blanc Kara, 205 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

▪ Bottega Cafe, 155 NW Third St., Miami.

▪ Bottega Express, 111 NW First St., Miami.

▪ The Brothers’ Kitchen Grill, 14541 SW 293rd Ter., Homestead.

▪ Cartagena Restaurant, 3610 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens.

▪ Cvltra at the Marquis Residences, 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

▪ Delicious Catering Services, 10871 SW 188th St., Cutler Bay.

▪ El Orgullo Latino Kitchen, 2725 SW 31st Ct., Miami.

▪ Faena Forum’s Commercial Kitchen, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ Fisher Island Hotel & Resort Canteen Vending, 1 Fisher Island Dr., Miami Beach.

▪ Hard Rock Stadium’s 305 Grille, 332 Grille, C-340 Grille/Chifa, 347 A&B Grille, 319a Edgewater Grille, Sloppy Joe’s 317, 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens.

▪ Kobschies Ice Rolls, 860 NE 79th St., Miami.

▪ Niu, 134 NE Second Ave., Miami.

▪ 1 Wit Every Ting, 860 NE 79th St., Miami.

▪ Palate Cuisine, 860 NE 79th St., Miami.

▪ Seaview Hotel Snack Bar, 9909 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour.

▪ Vaylas Gourmet Shaved Ice, 9482 Easter Rd., Cutler Bay.

Broward

▪ Apple Ten Florida Services, 4801 Anglers Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Bobby’s Hot Dogs, 35 NE 44th St., Oakland Park.

▪ Burger Fi at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 50 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Cafe Med by Bice, 2096 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach.

▪ Corporate Chef, 6634 Stirling Rd., Hollywood.

▪ Domino’s Pizza, 3416 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ 5 O’Clock Somewhere at the Margraitaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1112 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood.

▪ Floridays at the Margraitaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood.

▪ Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 205 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach.

▪ Holsen Inc. Catering & Concessions, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar.

▪ Jerkit Cuisine, 1645 SW 45th Wy., Deerfield Beach.

▪ Juicin Junkies, 11348 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar.

▪ La Familia at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 50 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, 2701 NE 42nd St., Lighthouse Point.

▪ Margraitaville Hollywood Beach Resort 2nd Floor Salty Bar, 11th Floor Pool Bar and Service Kitchen, Lone Palm and South Pool, Grand Ballroom and Employee Cafeteria, 1112 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood.

▪ Market Cafe at the Margraitaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood.

▪ Offerdahl’s Cafe at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 50 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Red Stripe Bar at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 50 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Sparez Davie Hammerjacks Express, 5325 S. University Dr., Davie.

▪ Starbucks Rental Car Center at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 50 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Subway, 1600 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Walmart, 7900 W. McNab Rd., North Lauderdale.

▪ World Famous, 3684 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes.

Palm Beach

▪ Atlantis Country Club Restaurant, 190 Atlantis Blvd., Lake Worth.

▪ Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Dr., Boca Raton.

▪ Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Boca Green Country Club, 19642 Trophy Dr., Boca Raton.

▪ Boca West Country Club Warming Kitchen, 20593 Boca West Dr., Boca Raton.

▪ Burger King at Palm Beach International Airport, Concourse B, West Palm Beach.

▪ Bunny’s Eatery, 1600 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

▪ Chili’s Too, 3200 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach.

▪ Chipotle, 1620 Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

▪ Coconut Cove Waterpark, 11200 Park Access Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Compass Group USA at Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Domino’s Pizza, 1328 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton.

▪ Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, 501 Fern St., West Palm Beach.

▪ Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton.

▪ Hunter’s Run Snack Shack, 3500 Clubhouse Ln., Boynton Beach.

▪ Kristof’s Catering Company, 5845 Via Delray, Delray Beach.

▪ Lion Country Safari Koa, 2003 Lion Country Safari Rd., Loxahatchee.

▪ Lost Weekend and Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

▪ McDonald’s, 2605 Military Tr., West Palm Beach.

▪ Mr. D’s, 20583 Boca West Dr., Boca Raton.

▪ Mizner Center at Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Mobile Cuban Cafeteria, 8991 SW Eighth St., Boca Raton.

▪ Mulligan’s Halfway House at Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Palm Greens Cafa, 5845 Via Delray, Delray Beach.

▪ Palms Cafe, 6750 Summerland Blvd., Delray Beach.

▪ Peace Cafe, 4920 S. Conference Wy., Boca Raton.

▪ Sam Sneads at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach.

▪ Seasons 52, 2300 NW Executive Center Dr., Boca Raton.

▪ Sweet Taste, 4576 Cresthaven Blvd., West Palm Beach.

▪ Taco Bell, 4385 45th St., West Palm Beach.

▪ Taco Inn Mexican Truck, 353 NW 20th St., Boca Raton.

▪ TMI Food Truck, 411 N. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

Monroe

▪ Bahia Honda State Park Concession, 36850 Overseas Hwy., Big Pine Key.

▪ Mangrove Restaurant, 200 Florida Ave., Tavernier.

▪ Southernmost Bites, 22500 Overseas Hwy., Summerland Key.