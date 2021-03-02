These Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Keys restaurants got perfect inspections

Every week, there are more clean-sheet restaurant inspections in South Florida than restaurant inspection failures. Here’s that longer list, as adjudged by state inspectors.

The process stuff you skip when it’s on the Oscars broadcast: Restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We control neither who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and alphabetical order within the county:

Miami-Dade

▪ Cart 108, 113, 115, 116, 120, 124, 307, 323; Stand 108, 117, 124, 304 and 406 at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

▪ Caribbean-Haitian Cuisine, 8489 NW 64th St., Doral.

▪ Glamour Banquet Hall, 8302 NW 103rd St., Hialeah Gardens.

▪ Goya Arepa, Hot Dog Portable 113 & 119, Ice Cream Portable 108 & 127, Nut Portable, Pan Con Bistec/Cuban Sandwich 120 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

▪ Primitive Nutrition, 642 W. 84th St., Hialeah.

▪ Que Bola, 4540 NW 179th St., Miami Gardens.

▪ Smokehouse 191, 860 NE 79th St., Miami.

▪ The Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.

Broward

▪ Atlantic Hotel & Spa’s Pool Bar, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Big Tree BBQ, 9837 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs.

▪ Bake Shop 314 Commissary at Alexander Towers Condos of Hollywood, 3505 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood.

▪ Caribbean Resort by the Ocean, 313 Hayes St., Hollywood.

▪ Chuck E. Cheese, 8099 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise.

▪ Club Fort Lauderdale, 110 NW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Jet Runway Cafe Express, 1100 Lee Wagener Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ The Krazy Vegan, 645 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach.

▪ Niko’s Egg Island, 1417 NE 26th St., Wilton Manors.

▪ Popeye’s Famous Fried Chicken, 3291 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Seasons Catering, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar.

▪ Sodexo at the United Club, Hibiscus Garage, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ Tacos Tacos, 118 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach.

▪ V and V Famous BBQ Ribs and Chicken, 1240 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Wontons on Wheels, 8403 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.

Palm Beach

▪ Bistro at Sinai Residences, 21036 95th Ave., Boca Raton.

▪ The Beach Club Restaurant, The Circle Dining Room and HMF, Flagler Steakhouse, Ponce de Leon, Seafood Bar and Compass Group at The Breakers, 1 S. County Rd., Palm Beach.

▪ Checkers, 1209 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

▪ Cinemark Place 20, 3200 Airport Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Echo, 230 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach.

▪ Faimus Wings and Grill, 317 W. Ave. A, Belle Glade.

▪ The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton.

▪ Monet Cafe, 7050 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Natuurlik, 13638 88th Pl. N., West Palm Beach.

▪ Putt’n Around Delray Beach, 350 NE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach.

▪ Queen of Sheba, 716 N. Sapodilla Ave., West Palm Beach.

▪ Sneakers Bar and Grill, 331 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth.

▪ 7th Chukker, 3667 120th Ave. S, Wellington.

▪ Taco Bell, 1361 W. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

▪ Taquiera Mexicana El Paisa, 2690 S. Military Tr., West Palm Beach.

▪ 3rd & 3rd Eats, 301 NE Third Ave., Delray Beach.

▪ Yacht & Racquet Club of Boca Raton, 2711 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton.

▪ Zoey’s Hot Dogs, 9718 Lancaster Pl., Boca Raton.

Monroe

▪ 7 Mile Pizzeria, 2264 Overseas Hwy., Marathon.