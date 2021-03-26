The restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and the Keys with perfect inspections

Some restaurants clearly know how to use these cleaning tools, getting no violations on their inspection, not even for a dirty microwave oven. dneal@miamiherald.com

Most restaurants, food trucks and caterers pass state of Florida inspection. But only the ones below in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties passed without any violations noted.

Boiler plate: restaurant inspections are done by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We control neither who gets inspected in South Florida nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We report without passion or prejudice.

By county and, within the county, alphabetically:

Miami-Dade

▪ Aztlan 1, 35831 SW 187th Ave., Florida City.

▪ Cocun Cafeteria, 9035 NW 35th Ct., North Miami-Dade.

▪ Felipe’s Truck, 445 W. 29th St., Hialeah.

▪ Hyde Midtown Miami, 3401 NE First Ave., Miami.

▪ Lacafam, 1244 SW 130th St., South Miami-Dade.

▪ Latin Fixins, 4744 NW 114th Ave., West Miami-Dade.

▪ The Lido Restaurant at The Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ Lola Restaurant, 5555 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

▪ The Mansions Grill, 17749 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach.

▪ Marin Pan Con Timba, 3325 NW 70th Ave., West Miami-Dade.

▪ Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach.

▪ Mz Cheezious, 2517 NW 21st Terr., Miami.

▪ Roney Palace Banquet Hall Kitchen, 2301 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Broward

▪ Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale, 2231 N. Ocean Blvd.

▪ Culinart Group, 505 NW 65th Ct., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Di Biy Jerk, 4350 SW 59th Ave., Davie.

▪ Fin’s Kitchen, 875 NE 48th St., Pompano Beach.

▪ Flanigan’s, 2041 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach.

▪ Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Resort & Convention Center Restaurant and Seventh Floor Concierge Lounge, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd., Coral Springs.

▪ Getsemani International Cuisine, 800 Fairway Dr., Deerfield Beach.

▪ Gulfstream Park Theme Park Carts, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach.

▪ Kreyol Vibe & Cuisine, 1920 Tigertail Blvd., Dania Beach.

▪ Marquinhos Top Burgers, 2001 NW 45th Ave., Coconut Creek.

▪ Mickey’s 19th Hole Bar, 2739 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Omusubee, 5006 Hiatus Rd., Sunrise.

▪ Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach.

▪ The Royal Palms Resort & Spa, 717 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Samosa Kitchen Plus, 5007 Hiatus Rd., Sunrise.

▪ Tasso Bistro, 5007 Hiatus Rd., Sunrise.

▪ Tradition Restaurant, 626 S. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach.

Palm Beach

▪ All About You Catering of Palm Beach, 5607 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

▪ Boca Raton Marriott, 5150 Town Center Cir., Boca Raton.

▪ Ceasar Catering & More, 37 SW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach.

▪ Chez Gourmet Catering, 1716 Corporate Dr., Boynton Beach.

▪ Cinemark Boynton Beach 14, 1151 Congress Ave., Boynton Beach.

▪ Damon Ware, 411 N. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

▪ El Taco Rico, 6246 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth.

▪ Frankenfurters, 1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach.

▪ Frosty Creations, 6566 N. Military Tr., West Palm Beach.

▪ The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton.

▪ Gourmet Galaxy/Soup Boss, 905 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

▪ Holiday Inn Express West, 2485 Metrocentre Blvd., West Palm Beach.

▪ Ipic Theatre, 50 SE Fifth Ave., Delray Beach.

▪ Krave Kitchen, 4190 Oak Cir., Boca Raton.

▪ Loxahatchee Ice Cream Company, 7070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd., Loxahatchee.

▪ Mizner Park Concession Stand, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton.

▪ Paella Grill, 6854 Forest Hill Blvd., Greenacres.

▪ Residence Inn, 2461 Metrocentre Blvd. E., West Palm Beach.

▪ A Taste of Africa, 411 N. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

▪ Tom’s Place, 400 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach.

▪ Zest Kitchenz, 411 N. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach.

Monroe

▪ Blue Mojito, 601 Front St., Key West.