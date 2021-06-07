Roaches at a KFC, rodents in Key West among South Florida restaurant inspection fails

We give you a short Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants failing inspection to start your week. No whoop-de-doo, let’s get down on it.

How we got here: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with two scoops of humor.

In alphabetical order...

KFC, 20285 NW Second Ave., Miami Gardens: You’d say the roaches ran strong here, but with all the references to “accumulation of debris,” it sounds more like the roaches ran the hurdles around the restaurant.

The inspector clearly wanted to leave no doubt about the relationship of the roaches to elements that affect customers in the details of the live roach High Priority violation.

“Observed approximately 15-plus live roaches inside a food liner box on a shelf at the hot holding unit, where food is stored and served to the public. Seven-plus live roaches crawling on shelves under the hot holding unit where food is stored and being served to the public. Ten-plus live roaches in food trays boxes located on the hot holding unit, where food is stored and being served to the public...”

The inspector also noted “four-plus dead roaches inside a food liner box on a shelf at the hot holding unit where...”

You know the rest.

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed in the back area next to the mop sink.”

And, either this KFC needs more staff or their current workforce needs to learn that old saying, “You got time to lean, you got time to clean.”

“Observed hot holding units, and steam table that stores food has accumulation of food debris and grease.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen areas.”

“Walk-in cooler, freezer and the kitchen floor is soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

The Colonel was back serving after passing re-inspection on Thursday.

China One, 15711 Sheridan St., Davie: Checking out the placement of the 125 live roaches the inspector counted, we see five “under shelving on the left side of the cookline, where uncovered sauces are stored,” another 20 “under the steam table where uncovered sauces are stored in front of the cookline” and “50 live roaches on a wooden shelf where the rice cooker is stored by the steam table...”

Five roaches on the steam table next to the uncovered sauces and another 20 under the steam table didn’t make it.

A bucket of cooked mixed veggies in the walk-in cooler and a pan with fried chicken weren’t covered in the walk-in freezer.

Can you be more cliche? “Handwash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by buckets of soy sauces next to the three-compartment sink.”

No excuse for this. A few seconds and a wet slice of Viva should knock it out. “Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.”

China One passed re-inspection Wednesday.

United Street Sandwich Shop, 1222 White St., Key West: Vermin marked territory all over this joint.

There were two pieces of rodent poop next to the foam cups, so hope your drink came in a glass. Another piece was on the wall above a handwashing sink (The Amazing Spider-Mouse?)

“Observed approximately 8 roach droppings on a pipe under the three-compartment sink.”

The inspector counted seven live roaches and three flies, two of the airborne insects above the main kitchen’s food prep line.

And if you put out insect-lethal devices, you must clean them once in a while. These violations always reminds us of the Seinfeld rental car reservation scene.

“Observed three dead roaches on roach trap behind the reach-in cooler.”

Actually, that could’ve been under the violation “Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices.” For that, the inspector noted, “approximately 30 dead flies on the floor and window” of the customers waiting area and “six dead flies inside the beverage reach-in cooler.”

The sandwich shop got it together for Wednesday’s re-inspection.