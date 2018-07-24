Video shows moment when Canadian filmmaker’s body is found after diving accident
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart disappeared after a deep-water dive in the Florida Keys in 2017. His body was found with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle and was recovered by a team of divers.
A young adult manatee was rescued in Key Largo Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center and the Miami Seaquarium after he was spotted with both flippers and his tail tangled in fishing line.
A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy. A statement from the Nava
Dashboard camera video from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse's patrol car shows a high-speed chase and shootout with Robert Schminky, who fled police after beating his wife with a shotgun Jan. 21, 2015.
White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 othe
Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to sho
The U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program for decades has deployed bottlenose dolphins to search for underwater mines and enemy divers. Four female dolphins are visiting Naval Air Station Key West this month for training. The Navy showed off its dolphin
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).