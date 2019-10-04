These are the wealthiest people in South Florida, according to Forbes

David Tepper, of Miami Beach, founder of Appaloosa Management fund management company, is worth an estimated $12 billion. Bloomberg

Forbes is out with its annual list of the wealthiest 400 Americans, and as usual, South Florida residents were well represented.

Multi-billionaire Thomas Peterffy maintained his title as Florida’s wealthiest person, clocking in with a net worth of $17.5 billion. That makes him the 31st-wealthiest individual in the U.S. Peterffy, raised in Communist Hungary, is founder of Interactive Brokers, an asset trading platform.

Peterffy was followed by David Tepper, an asset manager, owner of the Carolina Panthers football team, and relatively recent arrival to the area (he permanently moved from New Jersey to Miami Beach in Dec. 2015). Tepper’s net worth is now estimated at $12 billion.

Coming in third was Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corp. and owner of the Miami Heat, whose net worth is now estimated at $8.1 billion.

The list was created before news broke that Wall Street titan and longtime snow bird Carl Icahn would be permanently relocating to South Florida. If he were included, Icahn would edge Peterffy as Florida’s wealthiest resident, with an estimated net worth of $17.6 billion.

Here’s the full roster of South Florida residents who made the Forbes 400 2019 list:

• Thomas Peterffy of Palm Beach, founder of Interactive Brokers trading platform, is worth an estimated $17.5 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 31.)

• David Tepper of Miami Beach, founder of Appaloosa Management fund management company, is worth an estimated $12 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 39.)

• Micky Arison of Bal Harbour, chairman of Carnival Corp. and owner of the Miami Heat, is worth an estimated $8.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 59.)

• J. Christopher and Jude Reyes of Palm Beach, co-chairmen of Reyes Holdings, among McDonald’s largest food distributors, are worth an estimated $6.7 billion. (Forbes ranks 400: 85.)

• Isaac Perlmutter of Palm Beach, chairman and former CEO of Marvel Entertainment, is worth an estimated $5.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 128.)

• Paul Tudor Jones of Palm Beach, founder of Tudor Investment Corp., is worth an estimated $5.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 131.)

• Dirk Ziff of North Palm Beach, co-founder of financial group Ziff Brothers Investments, is worth an estimated $5 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 131.)

• Charles B. Johnson of Palm Beach, former chairman of Franklin Templeton Investments, the financial firm founded by his father Rupert, is worth an estimated $5 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 355.)

• Terrence “Terry” Pegula of Boca Raton, who made his fortune in natural gas before buying the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is now worth an estimated $4.9 billion (Forbes 400 rank: 424.)

• Igor Olenicoff of Lighthouse Point, founder and CEO of development group Olen Properties, is worth an estimated $4.3 billion (Forbes 400 rank: 159.)

• Robert “Bob” Rich of Islamorada, chairman of frozen foods company Rich Products Corp., is worth an estimated $4.3 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 159.)

• Jeff Greene of Palm Beach, a former Wall Street trader and current real estate executive who ran for governor in 2018, is now worth an estimated $3.9 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 195).

• Russ Weiner of Delray Beach, founder of energy drink company Rockstar, is worth an estimated $4.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 478.)

• Rakesh Gangwal of Miami-Dade, former chairman and CEO of U.S. Airways, is worth an estimated $3.8 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 207.)

• Leon Cooperman of Boca Raton, a former Goldman Sachs asset manager and founder of Omega Advisers, is worth an estimated $3.2 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 268.)

• Herbert Wertheim of Coral Gables, founder and president of optical tints manufacturer Brain Power Inc., is worth an estimated $3.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 275.) Florida International University’s Wertheim College of Medicine is named in his honor.

• William “Beau” Wrigley of North Palm Beach, former president and CEO of candy maker Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., is worth an estimated $3 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 287.)

• John Henry of Boca Raton, a former Wall Street executive, former owner of the then-Florida Marlins, and current owner of the Boston Red Sox, is worth an estimated $2.7 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 319.)

• William Berkley of Coconut Grove, founder of insurance firm W.R. Berkley, is worth an estimated $2.6 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 333.)

• Norman Braman of Indian Creek off Miami Beach, an auto dealer magnate, art collector and civic activist, is worth an estimated $2.5 billion. (Forbes rank: 342.)

• C. Dean Metropoulos of Palm Beach, founder of private equity firm Metropoulos & Co., which is known for holding brands like Hostess and Pabst Blue Ribbon, is worth an estimated $2.5 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 342.)

• Randal J. Kirk of Lake Worth, CEO of biotech firm Intrexon, is worth an estimated $2.2 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 370.)

• James Clark, co-founder of web browser Netscape, is worth an estimated $2.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 388.) In 2018, he sold his home in Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

• Henry Laufer of Lake Worth, former chief scientist and vice president of research at hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, is worth an estimated $2.1 billion. (Forbes 400 rank: 388.)