He ran onto the highway to grab a cooler, and now he’s in the hospital

A Miami man was struck by a van on U.S. 1 in Key Largo Monday afternoon after he ran out on the highway to pick up a cooler.
Jorge Martinez, 56, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in serious condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Martinez pulled over to the grassy median on U.S. 1 at mile marker 95, got out of his vehicle and ran onto the road to retrieve the soft cooler, which was lying on the northbound outside lane, according to FHP accident investigator Sgt. Pedro Reinoso.
He then ran back toward the median, but Danielle Nannini, 29, from Tavernier, could not avoid hitting Martinez as she drove her 2017 Nissan NV200 van on the inside lane of the highway.
Not only was Martinez seriously injured, the FHP ticketed him for failing to yield the right of way, according to Reinoso’s report. .
