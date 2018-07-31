A scooter rider is dead, and police are looking for a car that hit him and took off

A 53-year-old scooter rider was killed late Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Key West, police said.
Brian S. Scarborough, of Stock Island, was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Scarborough was traveling in the outbound lane at 3824 N. Roosevelt Blvd. just before midnight when he was struck by a car, which left the scene.
Police are looking for the driver of a white or light-colored compact vehicle with damage to the front passenger side. Anyone with information may call 305-809-1000.
Friends said Scarborough, who owned Conch Republic Bookkeeping Services, moved to Key West about a year ago and was involved in local charities, including the Sister Season Fund, which provides assistance to people in the service industry who fall ill or are injured and cannot work.
“He was real involved in the community, really went out of his way,” Brent Hewlett said. “He was involved with several charities.”
Hewlett said a memorial service is being planned and people are asked to donate to Sister Season rather than send flowers.
Scarborough moved back to Florida after living in California and Texas for the past 30 years.
“He decided to make Key West his home,” his company’s website says.
He lived on his boat on Stock Island.
