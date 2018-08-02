He didn’t know he was stabbed on a downtown street until he saw the blood, cops say

A Key West man was stabbed in the neck and back Wednesday night by his ex-girlfriend’s friend, police said.
David James Lola, 44, listed as a tour guide in Key West, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery, all felonies.
He was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and criminal property damage.
On Thursday, he remained in the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Police said the victim, Robert Phillips, told them he was arguing with Lola outside Harpoon Harry’s, 832 Caroline St., over a woman — Philips called her his girlfriend. Phillips walked away and sat on the back steps of a nearby gym.
“Phillips stated that he didn’t see it coming,” according to the arrest report. “He was attacked from behind by Lola. Phillips didn’t realize he’d been stabbed until he saw the amount of blood coming from his body,” and a stranger came up and told Lola to stop.
That stranger told police Lola did stop but then held the knife in his direction so he left. Police responded at about 10:30 p.m.
Phillips suffered two stab wounds to his neck, one to his upper back and one to his rib cage. After giving a statement to police, he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He also had possible broken bones in his mouth and nose.
After the attack, Lola went through Phillips’ pockets and stole his wallet and cellphone, police said.
The woman the men were fighting over, Catherine Scheff, witnessed the whole thing, police said. She said she had told Lola that Phillips hit her a couple of weeks ago, the arrest report states. Lola said he was going to get Phillips for hitting her, police said.
Scheff said Lola took her phone and also Phillips’ phone and smashed them both on the ground. She told police she used to date Phillips.
