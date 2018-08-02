Woman tries to mow down her ex and his new girlfriend with an SUV, deputies say

A Lower Keys woman tried to run over the father of her two children and his new girlfriend in an SUV, police said.
Brittany Danielle Delgado, 32, of Stock Island, was arrested July 31 on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Monroe sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 10th Street on Stock Island at about 8 p.m. They found Delgado outside the victims’ house screaming, according to the arrest report.
“Brittany was enraged and unable to focus on commands I was giving,” wrote Deputy Kathleen Donovan, who added Delgado appeared to be having a seizure so she called for paramedics, who medically cleared her.
Ruben Hernandez, 36, who has a child with Brei Farley, 24, arrived at his home with Delgado, who has two children with Hernandez. An argument between Delgado and Farley broke out. Delgado pulled Farley’s hair and punched her in the face, police said.
Farley and Hernandez both ran away on foot and Delgado took off in a Dodge Durango and tried to strike both of them, police said. No one was struck.
Farley ran back home and, taking her baby in her arms, locked herself in the bathroom. Delgado returned, too, and tried to open the door with a knife, police said.
“The scene was chaos,” Donovan wrote.
Both Farley and Hernandez said they didn’t want Delgado to be arrested but Donovan deemed the incident one of domestic violence and wrote there may be more violence if Delgado remained free that night.
Delgado, listed as a grant writer in Key West, was released from the Stock Island Detention Center the next evening.
