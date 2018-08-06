Key West still awaits FEMA money for Hurricane Irma damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced Key West will receive $1.7 million for debris removal after Hurricane Irma struck nearly one year ago.
But the city has yet to receive a penny.
Key West, which was spared the agony left in the Lower and Middle Keys, has filed for a total of $7.5 million in reimbursement for Irma-related expenses.
The city is waiting on $1.3 million in reimbursement for employee overtime during and after the storm, said Finance Director Mark Finigan.
“We were expecting it last week,” Finigan said. “I”m confident we will get it soon. Then again, I’ve been confident we’ll get it before.”
The money, which flows through the state to municipalities like Key West, is supposed to arrive in less than two weeks, he said.
A FEMA spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comments.
In a statement Monday, FEMA said it had approved $2.7 million in public-assistance grants for Key West.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
