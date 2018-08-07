Teen diver found unresponsive off Florida Keys

A 16-year-old boy scuba diving off Long Key suffered an unknown medical emergency and became unresponsive Tuesday morning.
The boy was in about 10 feet of water using a hookah rig, which supplies divers air from the surface, swimming with two other juveniles near Outdoor Resorts, mile marker 65, on the bay side, Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said.
The others noticed him lose consciousness around 11:20 a.m. and told the boy’s father, who immediately began performing CPR. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 11:37 a.m. and the boy was breathing again, Linhardt said.
The county’s Trauma Star helicopter air ambulance landed on Long Key Bridge at 12:20 p.m. and flew him to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove. His condition was not immediately available.
Traffic was backed up in both directions of U.S. 1 for miles while the chopper landed and the boy was loaded on board.
The highway was reopened at 1:11 p.m., Linhardt said.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
