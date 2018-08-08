Cops say he dumped a dead dog’s body, and they’d like to talk to the man

Monroe County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a Key Largo man who they say dumped the body of a dog that had wounds indicating it did not die naturally.
The carcass was found July 22 on Hispaniola Road in Tavernier and the person who found the dog reported it to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt declined to detail the condition of the dead animal other than saying the dog was likely killed.
Detectives are looking for Davon Jamar Thompson, 28, who was last seen in the area driving an older model green Chevrolet pickup truck, Linhardt said. He is five-foot-eight and about 160 pounds. He has tattoos of a cross and a crown on his face, Linhardt said.
Thompson has previously lived in Miami-Dade County, Georgia and Alabama.
He has a record in the Keys, including a 2009 burglary conviction.
People with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 305-853-7482. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or by text message using the P3 Phone app. Tips can also be submitted using Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @Crimestoppers305 hashtag.
