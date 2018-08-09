The Coast Guard just brought at least $356 million of cocaine into port

The U.S. Coast Guard brought 14,256 pounds of cocaine back to Port Everglades on Thursday from missions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
According to Narcotics News, the Miami street value of 6,480 kilograms of cocaine ranges from $356,400,000 ($55 per gram) to $745,200,000 ($115 per gram).
This haul brought into the Broward port, the Coast Guard said, came from seven interceptions of suspected drug boats and two floating bale fields off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.
The Coast Guard cutters responsible for the cocaine collection were the Mohawk, a 270-footer out of Key West (3,395 kilograms in four missions); the Tampa, a 270-footer out of Portsmouth, Virginia (1,363 kilos in two missions); the Venturous, a 210-footer from St. Petersburg (741 kilos in one mission); and the Alert, a 210-footer from Astoria, Oregon (981 kilos in two missions).
“I couldn’t be prouder of Mohawk’s crew,” Cmdr. Bob Kinsey, cutter Mohawk commanding officer, said in a statement. “Today’s offload highlights the successes of a dedicated team.”
