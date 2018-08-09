Coast Guard offloads more than 7 tons of seized cocaine in Port Everglades

More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.
By
Up Next
More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.
By

Local

The Coast Guard just brought at least $356 million of cocaine into port

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

August 09, 2018 12:42 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard brought 14,256 pounds of cocaine back to Port Everglades on Thursday from missions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to Narcotics News, the Miami street value of 6,480 kilograms of cocaine ranges from $356,400,000 ($55 per gram) to $745,200,000 ($115 per gram).

This haul brought into the Broward port, the Coast Guard said, came from seven interceptions of suspected drug boats and two floating bale fields off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The Coast Guard cutters responsible for the cocaine collection were the Mohawk, a 270-footer out of Key West (3,395 kilograms in four missions); the Tampa, a 270-footer out of Portsmouth, Virginia (1,363 kilos in two missions); the Venturous, a 210-footer from St. Petersburg (741 kilos in one mission); and the Alert, a 210-footer from Astoria, Oregon (981 kilos in two missions).

“I couldn’t be prouder of Mohawk’s crew,” Cmdr. Bob Kinsey, cutter Mohawk commanding officer, said in a statement. “Today’s offload highlights the successes of a dedicated team.”

  Comments  