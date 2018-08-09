Boater having a possible heart attack rescued by Coast Guard off Key West

A Navy search-and-rescue crew on Thursday airlifted a man from a fishing vessel 63 miles northwest of Key West after he showed signs of a possible heart attack.
Naval Air Station Key West’s crew, flying on a MH-605 Seahawk, was in the air at 11 a.m. responding to the Coast Guard’s call for help, which went out at 10:51 a.m., according to Trice Denny, NAS spokeswoman.
The crew went to the boat, the Renee Lynn, where a medical technician evaluated the man, who was placed in a basket and raised to the helicopter.
The man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, arriving at noon, Denny said. His condition was not immediately available.
“I do know he was alive when they took him to Lower Keys,” Denny said.
“Bravo Zulu to today’s SAR crew for their quick and safe response to this emergency situation,” said SAR Officer Lt. Cmdr. Napoleon “Poison” Deveaux. “Anytime we can put our life-saving training to use in serving the Keys community, we are honored to step up and help when called.”
The SAR crew consisted of Aircraft Commander Lt. Timothy Blundell, Copilot Lt. Christopher McKee, Crew Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Bethune, Rescue Swimmer Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Silvernale and SAR Medical Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Powers.
