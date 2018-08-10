Key Largo man in critical condition after his Harley was hit by a car

A Key Largo man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on U.S. 1 Thursday night.
Russell James Wellington, 59, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami around 8:20 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit at mile marker 99 by a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Ji Young Chung, 42, of Deluth, Georgia.
The Nissan was in the right lane heading north, while Wellington was riding in the inside lane, according to the FHP report. Chung told troopers he attempted to make a left turn onto East Drive and did not see Wellington.
The front left of the Nissan hit the right side of the Harley, and Wellington was ejected from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
Chung was cited for making an improper turn.
Comments