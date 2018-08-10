A Key West museum has reopened its lookout tower. Admission is free through September

A Key West museum is celebrating the reopening of its renovated sightseeing tower by offering free admission in August and September.
The Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum, 1 Whitehead St., reopened its 65-foot-tall tower on July 13 after it had been closed for weeks for renovations.
Through Sept. 30, Monroe County residents may tour the museum, which includes access to the tower that offers a bird’s eye view of the island and the Key West harbor, at no cost.
Admission is typically $16.22 per adult and $9.66 for children ages 4 through 12.
The museum promises to take visitors back to 1856, when “wreckers” roamed the waters surrounding Key West in search of survivors and whatever goods were being transported.
The museum tour “combines actors, films and the actual artifacts from the 1985 rediscovery of the wrecked vessel Isaac Allerton, which sank in 1856 on the treacherous Florida Keys reef,” according to the museum’s website.
