The dog dumped in the woods had a stab wound in its neck, but why was it killed?

Monroe County sheriff’s detectives arrested a Key Largo man Friday who they say dumped the body of a dog in the woods last month. The dog had a stab wound on the side of its neck.
A resident of Hispaniola Road in Tavernier saw a man dump the carcass in a wooded area off the side of the road on July 22 and called the sheriff’s office, which has been investigating the case since then.
Deputies arrested Davon Jamar Thompson, 28, on a warrant for unlawful disposal of an animal carcass on Friday, following a tip the department received Thursday night, according to Detective Vaughn O’Keefe’s arrest report.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement that the dog’s death is still under investigation.
“Thanks to an alert citizen, we were able to make an arrest,” Ramsay said. “We take crimes of this nature very seriously and this investigation is not over.”
Thompson admitted to dumping the dog’s body, but said he did not kill the animal, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
“How the dog died remains under investigation,” Linhardt said.
According to O’Keefe’s report, the Hispaniola Road resident filmed a man — who deputies say turned out to be Thompson — dump something wrapped in blankets in the woods. Deputies found the bloated body of a female pit bull terrier with a stab wound on her neck inside the bundle.
On July 22, a deputy pulled over a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with South Carolina plates that matched the vehicle the man who dumped the dog was seen driving in the video. The deputy told the woman driving the vehicle about the dog; she said she asked her friend, Thompson, to take the animal because it had bitten two of her children.
However, when O’Keefe interviewed the woman on Aug. 1, she said she never gave Thompson permission to take or harm the dog. She said she was under the impression the dog ran away from her Adobe Casa Court home.
She told O’Keefe, according to his report, that the dog, named Lucy, was in her yard behind a closed gate on July 21. However, when she arrived home later in the day, the gate was open and Lucy was gone, she told O’Keefe.
The woman gave O’Keefe a photo of Thompson, which matched the man seen dumping the dog’s body in the video footage provided by the witness.
Detectives also interviewed a woman Thompson dated recently. She said he told her he dumped the dog’s body so his former girlfriend’s children would not see the deceased animal, according to O’Keefe’s report.
Thompson was booked into county jail on a $5,000 bond.
