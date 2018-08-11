What cops found in his truck got this Key West firefighter arrested

A Key West firefighter was caught with cocaine at work, police said.
Arlen Danilo Fernandez, 26, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of cocaine possession after a police dog alerted officers to a locker inside a bedroom Fernandez had been using at Station No. 1, 1600 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
The K-9 also sniffed out Fernandez’s truck. That’s where police found an unspecified amount of cocaine, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Possession of any amount of cocaine is a felony.
Fernandez was suspended until an investigation is complete, Crean said.
The arrest came after Key West police and Homeland Security agents did a sweep of all three Key West fire stations at the same time Friday. They were acting on a tip about narcotics received by the Key West police’s special investigations unit.
Saturday afternoon, Fernandez remained in the Monroe County jail, records showed.. A bond hadn’t been set.
