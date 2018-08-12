One killed and three injured in U.S. 1 crash in Marathon

A Keys man was killed after his car collided with a truck Saturday on U.S. 1 at mile marker 51 in Marathon, police said.
Larry Eugene Shaffer, 67, of Marathon, was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound from the Tarpon Basin apartments at about 1 p.m. when he went to take a left-turn onto U.S. 1. but didn’t see a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 headed northbound on the highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The pickup, driven by Carla Williams Stiver, 58, of Englewood, Floridan, struck the left side of Shaffer’s Camry. The impact caused the Camry to spin around and into the inside southbound lane and was struck on its right side by a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mavis Leachman, 63, of Marathon, according to the crash report.
This is the 12th fatal crash FHP has handled this year.
All drivers were wearing seat belts, FHP said.
Stiver and a 9-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup were treated for minor injuries at Fishermen’s Community Hospital, as was Leachman.
Traffic was diverted around the crash scene for about three hours, while the outside lanes both northbound and southbound remained open.
In an unrelated crash Saturday on Stock Island, a local man was seriously injured when he lost control of his scooter at about 4:45 p.m. while headed westbound out of a shopping center onto MacDonald Avenue.
Jorge Nodal Herrera, 36, of Key West, fell off the scooter and his face collided with the pavement, FHP said. He was listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon. He was not wearing a helmet.
