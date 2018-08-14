A Keys teen threatened suicide. But police saved the day

On April 3, a 17-year-old Key West boy texted his mother that he was considering suicide.
By 1:34 p.m., the teen had climbed atop the roof of Habana Plaza, 3100 Flagler Ave., threatening to jump.
But three local police officers stopped the suicide attempt with some quick thinking, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The three, Key West Police Sgt. Donny Barrios and Officers Anna Anglin and Igor Kasyanenko, were honored last week at a department awards ceremony, each earning commendations from Police Chief Donie Lee.
When police officers arrived that afternoon, the boy refused to come down. The officers began speaking to him and he came closer so he could hear them, according to the the incident report.
Anglin kept talking to the boy as a way to distract him while Barrios and Kasyanenko used a ladder to climb up to the roof, “undetected by the desperate subject,” Crean said.
Barrios and Kasyanenko came up to the teen from behind, secured his arms and handcuffed him, police said.
The teen spoke to the officers, but the heavily redacted police report doesn’t provide what he told them.
The boy was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and detained under the state’s Baker Act, which allows police and other professionals to put into protective custody someone who appears to be a danger to himself or others.
