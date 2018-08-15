Police say they found an arsenal in a man’s home. He’s a convict

A Key West convict who police say they caught with an arsenal of guns inside his home this summer is now facing federal charges.
Gary McAdams, 49, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is accused of having 30 firearms, including shotguns, handguns and two long-range rifles, according to the indictment filed Aug. 14 at U.S. District Court in Key West.
It’s illegal for felons to possess guns or ammunition.
The charges come from the police’s June 28 search of his home at 4139 Eagle Ave.
Police accused McAdams of trying to sell a handgun to an undercover agent outside the Fairfield Inn, 3852 N. Roosevelt Blvd. in Key West.
A federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon — including when he met with the agent outside the hotel.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents found him selling guns on GunBroker.com, police said.
McAdams showed up for a meeting with the undercover agent with a 9mm Smith & Wesson he was selling for $375.
After the sale, McAdams left but was pulled over by police. He agreed to let them search his home.
In 2015, McAdams was convicted of DUI causing serious bodily injury.
Comments